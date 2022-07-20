How I Survived Depression After My Husband, Yul Edochie, Took Second Wife — May Edochie

It came as a shock to Nigerians when popular movie star, Yul Edochie, via his verified social media account announced to his friends and fans that he has taken into his home a second wife, Judy Austin.

More so, the actor revealed that Austin who is also an actress has a child for him. Ever since the revelation, his first wife, May, who has birthed four children for the movie star has kept mum over the development in her home.

However, during an Instagram Live session, May explained to her fans how she has battled with depression ever since her husband took in a new wife.

She said, “I saw a few comments, some people say that May is using this to cash out. I am like, okay, it is fine. I am cashing out, right? I don’t wish this upon my enemy if at all I have any. I do not think I have enemies. Depression is real and there are different stages of depression. For me, rather than dwell in depression, I chose to, I decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world that I had.

“A very beautiful world, an amazing world that suddenly shattered, that suddenly crushed. I decided to pick up the pieces and decided to move on rather than dwell in depression. It has not been easy. I am glad that I look happy and I appear strong. I am glad that I am happy and able to go out.

“I am even surprised and amazed at some of the things I do but it is all because of the love. It is the support from my family and you guys. You have all been amazing and the love is massive. These are the things that have kept me going. Some people say that I inspire and motivate them but the truth is that you guys are the ones that inspire me.”

Watch the video below: