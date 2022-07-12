‘How To Ruin Christmas’ Actress, Busi Lurayi, Dies Mysteriously

South African actress, Busisiwe Lurayi, known for the popular movie ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ is dead.

News24 reports that the movie star was pronounced dead at her Johannesburg home on Sunday 10th July 2022 by medical personnel.

Busi’s management team, Eye Media Artists Agency, also confirmed her death in a statement, adding that the reason for her death is still unknown.

The agency humbly requested the public to allow Busi’s family to come to terms with the tragic news as they await the result of her autopsy report.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved “The reason for her death is still unknown as we wait for the results of the autopsy report.

“The agency humbly requests that the public allow the family to come to terms with the tragic news.

“We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”