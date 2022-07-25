I Am Behind Atiku, Says Ortom Amid Row Over PDP VP Pick

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has stated that he is “behind” Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom said he will not contradict the statement made by Atiku on the process that led to the selection of his running mate.

There have been cracks in the party following the selection of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, as the PDP’s vice-presidential candidate.

The decision has created a fissure amongst all individuals involved and their supporters.

Ortom, who chaired the VP selection committee, had said 14 out of 17 members of the panel chose Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, over Okowa.

Also Read: Amaechi: Delegates Who Sold Votes At APC Presidential Primary Are Regretting

Reacting to the claim, Atiku had said the panel did not undertake a voting process.

He said although the committee recommended three names, which included Wike and Okowa, the panel did not vote at any time.

Speaking on Atiku’s counterclaim on Monday, the Benue governor said the events of the selection process are in the rearview.

Ortom said the party is a family, adding that the internal crisis will be settled amicably.

“I will not contradict Atiku on what he said. He is my candidate and I am behind him,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Whatever happened in the course of the primaries and nomination of the Presidential running mate is now a thing of the past.

“PDP is a family, and we will always settle our matters in-house.”