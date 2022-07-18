I Created One Million Boys, Notorious Cult Group Terrorising Lagos, Ogun Residents— Portable

Controversial songster, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has claimed that he founded One Million Boys, a cult group terrorizing residents of Lagos and States.

Sharing a video of himself, he boasted, “Open your ears and hear me, Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder. Go and ask Sammy larry.”

Th singer spoke Yoruba in the now-deleted video.

Ever since he came to the limelight in December 2021 after the release of his song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide, practically no month has gone by without Portable, being in the news for negative reasons.

He was ridiculed some hours ago for congratulating the Osun State governorship winner, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after supporting the opposition party.