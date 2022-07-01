‘I Feel Like Getting Married Again’ – Iyabo Ojo Publicly Declares

For the first time in a long time, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has publicly admitted she misses marriage as she stuns in an Edo bride outfit.

The reunion show of Real Housewives of Lagos has commenced and the actress took to her Instagram page to share the outfit she wore for the first edition of the show.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she decided to represent her grandmother’s culture and with the outfit, she feels like getting married again.

She wrote: “Repping my grandmother’s culture (Edo State) from my Maternal side at the reunion #RHOLagos was indeed a thing of Joy for me.”

“It’s Friday already & it’s all about the reunion, it’s all about the gbasgbos. Carry me dey go, Jehovah carry me dey go my husband house. .Now!!! with this edo look i feel like getting married again”

As expected many of her colleagues and fans stormed her comment section gushing over Iyabo Ojo’s outfit.

debbie_shokoya wrote: “You Look So Gorgeous Maam”

adediwurablarkgold wrote: “So beautiful”

esther.ayeni.568089 wrote: “Chai God Dey Create O you too fine ibeg”

goldenvera_cosmetics wrote: “Easy on us mama absolutely stunning”

mzibiyemi wrote: “Effortlessly beautiful mama mama”

cyntonyfabrics_n_more wrote: “The cutest of them all I love you”

chukwuemekaagwu32 wrote: “Mbok you’re heavenly endowed with heavenly beauty”