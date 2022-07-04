I Hate Life, BBNaija’s Mercy Drops Cryptic Message

Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 4, Mercy Eke, took many of her fans by surprise when she said she hates life.

In a tweet, Eke shared a cryptic message, stating that money doesn’t lead to happiness.

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life 😡,” she tweeted.

Her post elicited different responses. Below are some of the comments.

@SiterJill wrote, “Money is not the problem. It’s the way you are making your money after BBN that’s pricking your heart and making you unhappy deep down. Find God and Close your legs more sis. You will see that genuine peace and happiness will start to find you.”

@fadeju said, “Na those wey get money dey every say money doesn’t bring happiness. If you have money you have an extra advantage to do what makes you happy. We dey see your snaps and all you dey enjoy. So I don’t get this nonsense statement. Is it safe to say ‘poverty is happiness”

Also, @rensoctt who thinks money can’t buy happiness said, “How do I advise you to ensure you are happy. Sha happiness stems from peace of mind. And no amount of money can buy peace of mind. Comes from within and booms. Shall dey alright.”

@kiz simply wrote, “this bitterness is even coming from a lady. Okoo”

“@real Mercy eke. Some people find happiness by making other people happy. Start by crediting my account and my excitement will surely make you happy. If he doesn’t work I’ll refund you,” @layefa wrote.

Eke, the only woman to have won the BBNaija reality show, walked away with N60 million Grand Prize, including N30 million cash, N25 million worth of Innoson Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a trip to Dubai and others, in 2019.

She is currently a brand influencer, and an Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner.