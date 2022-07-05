‘I Need To Stop Looking Like Retired Old Ashewo Inside People’s Phones’ – Bobrisky

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky has expressed displeasure over some of his pictures making the rounds online.

Bobrisky has always been mocked by netizens for using phone filters and heavy makeup on his face to make his pictures look nice on social media.

However, some of his pictures which emerge online without filters always leave people asking if the person is Bobrisky.

Reacting to this, Bob in a post shared on Instagram said he needs to stop looking like a retired old prostitute inside people’s phones.

According to the crossdresser, he is yet to understand the kind of phones people use to take pictures with him, which makes him look different.

Bob added that he would no longer be taking pictures with fans using Android phones and anyone without iPhone 13 should purchase one.

He wrote: “I need to stop looking like a retired old ashewo inside some people’s phones. I don’t know what is in some people phone, the moment they snap you like this, you will look like someone keke jam!!! Nobody should use any android phone to snap me. Only iPhone 13 if you don’t have iPhone 12 just keep your phone in your pocket.”