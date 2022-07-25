I Never Bought Two Forms At The Same Time – Governor Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has stated that there was no time he bought and submitted two nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Party (APC) simultaneously.

He made the clarification on Monday in reaction to the controversy trailing his senatorial aspiration following his loss at the party’s presidential primary election in May.

Also Read: Umahi Not Recognised As APC Senatorial Candidate, Court Rules

“The business of a political party is the business of a political party; you can have 20 or 30 forms,” said Governor Umahi who did not deny he contested the primary for the APC presidential ticket during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“When the primary had ended, the matter was closed. I now came on June 9 and bought a form to contest (the senatorial ticket); I was never holding two forms of a political party at the same time.”