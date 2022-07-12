I Prefer To Show Love Than To Make Love – Rema

Popular Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, fondly called Rema, with the stage name Rema has stirred quite a number of reactions on social media after sharing intimate details about his personal life.

Speaking in a recent interview with Korty EO, the singer explained that he does not really like making love.

He explained that he could go for months without being in the mood to make love and he lets his partner knows about this.

The 22-year-old insisted that he is more about showing love than making love.

In his words, “I don’t really like making love. I am not that freak that just wants to go crazy because I have money or whatever. There are a lot of times when I go months and I’m not in the mood. And I air it out to my partner that I don’t want to do and I want to focus. Those times, I just want to show love and not make love.”