‘I Saw My World Crumbling Before Me’, Ada Ameh Speaks On Losing 7 Family Members And Battling Mental Health Issues

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has opened up about battling depression and losing seven members of her family to death.

Speaking on the TVC programme, ‘Your View’ the actress said she has been depressed for some years but became worst when she lost her daughter in 2020.

According to Ada Ameh, she had lost six of her siblings before the death of her daughter and she thought she was going to die too.

She said: “I have depression, I have been depressed for some years and it became very worse when I lost my daughter in 2020. I was 14 when I had her, she was my best friend, and sister, I just saw my world crumbling down before me.”

“I had lost 3 of my sisters, 3 of my brothers and my family. I thought I was going to be next when my younger sister died and I have been in and out of the hospital.”

The actress advised those battling mental health issues to seek professional help or talk to doctors.

She said: “I get DMS from people who want to commit suicide. Talk to a doctor, and get professional help. I used to leave Lagos to Calabar to get a doctor until I found one in Lagos.”

Speaking on her relationship with Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, Adam Ameh said she’s more than a colleague and friend to her.

She also expressed appreciation to her colleagues who have been supporting her since the demise of her daughter.

She said: “Empress isn’t my friend, she is my sister. We have known each other for 23 years. We are family friends. She is always there for me. She recently came to visit me when the voice note leaked and we talked, prayed and she encouraged me.”

“They have been beautiful, like last year, when Empress and my guy did a surprise birthday, they called me, gave me gifts and money including Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Iyabo Ojo…. I can’t start mentioning names. My colleagues and executive producer on the Johnsons were there for me, even when I wasn’t around for filming for three months, they were paying me”.