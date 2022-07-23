I Seek My Wife Permission Before Embarking On A Business – Obi Cubana

Nigerian socialite and business man, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has said that he does not get involved in a business without his wife’s permission.

Speaking in an interview with goldmyne, Cubana revealed that he met his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, while running one of his businesses.

He explained that her contribution greatly imparted his life, adding that she is his greatest cheer leader.

Obi explained further that before he embarks on any business he gets his wife blessing.

He said: “She is my greatest cheer leader, she tells me the truth no-one wants to tell. She is very strong in my decision and in carrying out my day to day activities, there is no business I run without her impart. She is too spiritual, she is a very strong force in my life.”

Speaking about his marital life, Cubana decIared that he is enjoying his marriage and that is why he is shows off his wife.

“I am enjoying my marriage. I show off my marriage to tell everyone that marriage is not a trap, I am a living witness, I am having a perfect marriage.

“I have never for one day regretted meeting her in my 14 years of marriage. I am enjoying my marriage with my wife,” he emphasized.