If I Come In Another Life, I Will Serve Davido — Israel DMW

Afeare Israel popularly known as Israel DMW, an aide of Nigerian popstar, Davido, has revealed that if he ever gets reincarnated, he would still serve the singer.

Identified as the music star’s logistics manager, Israel DMW has trended several times on the Nigerian digital space due to his antics most of which involve his boss.

In a series of posts via his Instagram stories, Isreal DMW announced that he has received another UK visa for two years courtesy of Davido.

He wrote “I just got another 2 yrs UK Visa into my Life. Thanks my Oga. If I come another life again, it is you I will serve. E remain America ohhh. URUESE KAKABO.”(sic)

On Monday, April 4 2022, the personal aide to Davido took to his Instagram stories where he shared a video and photos from the proposal. Israel proposed to his girlfriend at the Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.