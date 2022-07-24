I’ll Oppose If You Derail, Brother Warns Adeleke

Dr. Deji Adeleke, the founder of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State and an elder brother to the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has warned that he would lead opposition against his younger brother if his government derailed.

The brother spoke at the eighth convocation ceremony of the University held on the campus of the institution, on Sunday.

He also said apart from the challenge of good leadership that was affecting the country, the nation was also not having the best followership.

Adeleke, who decried the exchange of votes for monetary gain, said he told his brother and some Peoples Democratic Party governors, that since the governor-elect would not be refunding money to any godfather after the election, he should assemble a good team that would work and improve the living conditions of the people.

Also Read: Appeal Court Affirms Adeleke As PDP Guber Candidate For Osun Election

He said, “I told the governor-elect (Senator Ademola Adeleke) and his colleagues. I said you are lucky because you don’t have any godfather to refund any money to, so, whatever people contributed to your election is a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state

“So, you and your colleagues are not under any pressure. The only thing you need to do out there is to go and serve the people. And I threatened them that I would be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government.

“I will be the first to alert the world that your governor is derailing and I have told him and his team not to allow anyone that is not ready to serve; anyone that his focus is to come and look for money, to steal from the poor people, into the team.”