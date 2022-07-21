Indefinite Suspension: We’ll Come Back Stronger, Says Dana Air

Dana Airlines has affirmed that its Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) have been suspended indefinitely, however, the commercial airline says it will come back from the suspension stronger.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dana Airlines said it was suspended for an operational Audit which as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), takes effect from midnight 20th July, 2022.

According to the airline operator, operational audits are regulatory and airlines are obligated to suspend their operations when the NCAA calls for it.

The commercial airline in its communique said it “understand the impact this suspension will have on our partners, staff, passengers and the general public but we are very confident that we would come out stronger as we have done in the past”.

Dana further assured the NCAA that it is fully ready and committed to cooperating with the aviation authority in the course of the audit.

The airline also reassured its customers and partners that they are safe, efficient and reliable.

“The recent skyrocketing cost of Jet A1 at 830/litre, unavailability of forex, inflation are also contributory factors to this decision regrettably.

“We crave the understanding and patience of our customers, travel and business partners and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our short absence from the market might cause,” Dana Airlines entreated.

The air service provider said its customer service team will continue to operate 24/7 to assist affected customers with necessary information on refunds, adding that its offices will be open to all existing partners.