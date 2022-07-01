INEC Insists On July 15 Deadline For Submission Of Governorship, Assembly Candidates List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested that political parties submit their lists of candidates for the governorship and House of Assembly by the deadline of July 15.

The electoral umpire established the deadline in accordance with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 elections.

It advised political parties that had legitimate governorship and House of Assembly primaries to closely follow the schedule because the Nomination Portal would close on July 15 at 6 p.m.

The commission advised: “Political parties that have challenges with uploading documents should contact the Commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.”

Also Read: PVCs Not For Opening Bank Accounts, INEC Chairman Tells Youths

In a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission urged the parties to scrutinise the personal particulars of the candidates before submission.

The statement reads: “By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“We urge political parties to scrutinize the list and personal particulars of the candidates they propose to sponsor at the election to avoid any mix-up and duplication of names. Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates,” the statement read in part.