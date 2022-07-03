Insecurity: Allow State Police, Ondo Govt Urges FG

The federal government has been urged by the Ondo State Government to promote the creation of state police across the nation.

This decision was made at the inaugural 2022 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ondo Branch, which was held in Ondo town and was made by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, who spoke on behalf of Governor Akeredolu.

He emphasized that each state of the federation having its own policies will go a long way toward resolving the country’s persistent security issue.

The event was themed, “Insecurity and corruption as a challenge to Nigeria’s democracy.”

The AGF said, “the overwhelming national insecurity cum attacks and sophisticated weapons used by terrorists and criminal elements in the country requires a prompt, efficient, decentralised and localised policing response.”

He commended the Supreme Court for rising to the occasion recently and taking steps aimed at protecting the integrity of the court and judiciary as a whole.