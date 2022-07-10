Insecurity: I Can’t Be Cowed, Fani-Kayode Tells Military

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, insisted on criticizing the military’s approach to the nation’s security issues.

Fani-Kayode claimed in a statement on Sunday that the military high command could not silence him regarding the country’s deteriorating security situation.

He asserted that the military cannot impose a culture of silence on Nigerians given the obvious failure of the military leadership to handle insecurity.

Fani-Kayode stated that the military leadership has performed below expectations and that the truth needs to be aired. He claimed that he was responding to a recent press release by the Defence Headquarters.

He said: “I read the response from the Defence Headquarters of Nigeria (dated 9. 7. 2022) to my video about the insecurity in the country and the attack on Kuje prison and I was utterly amused.

“Given the gravity and seriousness of the deteriorating security situation in our country, I did not know whether to laugh or cry when I read through it.

“I would advise strongly that the military High Command and Defence Headquarters spends it’s time facing up to and fighting the terrorists that have turned our nation into a functional killing field and horrendous bloodbath and abattoir over the last few years and attempt to carry out their constitutional role of protecting us from enemies within and without rather than trying to engage me in a press war or cow me into silence,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that if the military commanders know his antecedents as they claim, they will appreciate the fact that attempting to threaten or intimidate him into not pointing out and exposing their abysmal failures can never work.