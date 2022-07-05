Insecurity: Uzodimma Advocates More Synergy Among Security Agencies

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has called for increased collaboration among security agencies to adequately tackle the insecurity in the country.

He made the call on Monday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

The governor also stressed the importance of a cordial civil-military relationship, especially in the South East which has witnessed a series of attacks by armed men in recent times.

General Yahaya, on his part, paid a courtesy call on the governor as part of activities lined up for the 2022 Army Day Celebration holding in Owerri.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ensuring that there was peace and stability in the county.

The army chief also thanked the people and government of Imo State for their hospitality as army personnel converge on the state capital from all over the country for the celebration.