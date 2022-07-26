‘Instead Of Treating Infections, You Wan Follow Belong’ – Cossy Orjiakor Blasts Halima Over Alleged Affair With Apostle Suleman

Former Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has slammed Halima Abubakar over the accusation that Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman is responsible for her current ailment.

Recall that Halima Abubakar in a recent chat that surfaced online alleged that her relationship with Suleman crashed after she became pregnant.

Halima claimed she started developing protruding stomach after she lost the pregnancy and had spent over N30 million on the sickness.

Reacting to this, Cossy, in a post shared on Instagram, urged Halima to go treat her infection instead of dwelling on the things that happened in the past.

Cossy alleged that Halima does not use condoms during s3x and she’s currently suffering the effect.

She added that Halima is wrongly accusing Suleman of her sickness since she is no longer making money.

She wrote: “Instead of treating infections wey dey make ur tummy swell u wan follow belong ….. things that happened in the past is just in the past. Mama snake move on. It be like snake girl no remember say we were friends like 2 years ….. she sabi nack well well without raincoat.

Seen her several . AnywY she get better raincoat and her tummy back then flat come sexy. Now tummy done big as u done dey old. Men sef dey see better girl online that’s day. Na only the kind gbola wey no dey give money come remain for u . Like that fair boy wey u put for house that year.

As money no dey enter u wan come hang ur yamayama expired stuff for person neck. U know say u no follow for wetin dey . Why u wan put your head inside . Imagine say he get that kind power to do y that kind thing infact he for done use remote control shut of ur mouth.”