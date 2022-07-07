ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Kuje Attack, Releases Video

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday night claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that terrorists on Tuesday night invaded the facility and released not less than 600 prisoners.

A further report had it that terrorists released members of their group during the attack.

The terrorist sect in a video released on Wednesday night showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

The 38 seconds video released by the terrorist group showed fighters marching in groups while vehicles and buildings were on fire.

According to DailyTrust, an elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

The Islamic State’s A’maq Agency released the video with the caption: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.”

The words were written in Arabic.

Recall that Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence during his visit to the facility said the attackers headed towards the direction where Boko Haram suspects were kept.

Magashi said after the attack none of the 64 Boko Haram suspects in custody could be located.