JUST IN: INEC Announces July 31 As New CVR Deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a new deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration exercise as July 31, 2022.

This is contained in a press release signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, on Friday.

According to the statement, the extension was as a result of “the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court on Wednesday 13th July 2022 in which it dismissed the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which is seeking an extension of the exercise beyond 30th June 2022”, which affirmed that “INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the General Election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.”