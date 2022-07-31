Kogi Gov Suspends Monarch Over Killing Of Policemen

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Alhaji Musa Achuja with immediate effect.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon. Mustapha Aka’aba, be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

According to reports, three policemen and five members of local vigilantes were killed on Saturday when suspected bandits ambushed a security team put together by the Divisional Police Officer of Ajaokuta Divisional office in response to an intelligence report of suspected bandits invading farms and engaging in illegal activities in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu.

Onogwu stated, “The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.”

In the same vein, Governor Bello also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted.