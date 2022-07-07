Kuje Attack: Failure To Prioritise Prosecution Of Criminals Fuelling Insecurity, Says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that insecurity is festering in the country because of the inability of the authorities to prioritise the prosecution of criminals.

Abubakar said this following the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility in Kuje area council of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Gunmen had attacked the prison with explosives on Tuesday night, with over 500 inmates said to be currently at large.

Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, stated that all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje prison escaped, fuelling suspicion that insurgents were behind the attack.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the former vice-president said he is concerned about the safety of lives and property in the FCT.

“I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje prison by suspected terrorists,” he tweeted.

“My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“I wish to restate what I said to THISDAY Newspapers on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”