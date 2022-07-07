Kuje Prison Attack: 7 Things You Must Know

Late on Tuesday night, there was a terrifying attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The assault which involved the use of explosives and guns, left many within the area perplexed and scared.

As at the early hours on Wednesday, it was still not clear what had transpired, however, the authorities and witnesses have been dishing out information regarding the attack which again has left many Nigerians questioning what really is going on in the country.

Having continued to diligently follow the breaking story and emerging new developments, we bring you seven major things which we have learnt so far.

1. Five killed

Speaking on the incident, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said a total of five persons were killed in the course of the attack. Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Umar Abubakar, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that three inmates died in the chaos while the gunmen killed a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

2. 19 persons injured

As regards the number of those injured, Mr Abubakar said 16 inmates sustained various degree of injuries while, 3 NSCDC operatives also got seriously injured.

According to him, all are currently being treated.

3. Over 800 inmates escaped

Mr Abubakar also revealed that no less than 800 inmates escaped during the assault which saw vehicles burnt and parts of the facility destroyed.

He said a total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility, adding that “443 of the escapees have been recaptured while 551 inmates are currently in custody, and 443 inmates are still at large,” however, these figures do not seem to add up, especially in the light of the fact that the facility is said to have held only 994 inmates prior to the attack.

4. All 64 Boko Haram members in the facility, escaped

Following his own assessment of the incident, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, disclosed that all 64 Boko Haram Terrorists who were in custody of the correctional centre, fled the facility.

5. DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs are safe

Contrary to reports suggesting that DCP Abba Kyari had escaped during the attack, the NCoS said the embattled police officer and other VIPs are hail and hearty and remain in their custody.

6. Explosives were used in the assault

In its statement, the NCoS revealed that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively, it was in this attempt that a security personnel was killed.

7. ISWAP Claims Responsibility

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday night claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

The terrorist sect in a video released on Wednesday night showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility. The 38 seconds video released by the terrorist group showed fighters marching in groups while vehicles and buildings were on fire.

An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

The Islamic State’s A’maq Agency released the video with the caption: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.” The words were written in Arabic.