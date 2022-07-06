Kuje Prison Attack: Omokri Speaks On Abba Kyari’s Detention

Former presidential aide and socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has lampooned the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the detention of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari in Kuje prison, Abuja.

Recall that some terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members attacked Medium Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday night and escaped with several inmates.

The terrorists were said to have bombed sections of the facility, free some of their colleagues and also allowed other criminals to escape from detention.

Subsequent reports though claimed that some of the inmates have been recaptured and returned to the prison.

Reacting via a Twitter post, Omokri thanked God that the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was not kept at the facility.

The controversial writer imagined what the terrorists would have done to the Biafra nation agitator.

He berated the government for locking Kanu an agitator in maximum security with the Department of State Services (DSS) while they kept Abba Kyari who he described as a hardened criminal, at a medium-security prison in Kuje.

Omokri questioned why the government could not deploy heavy security men to the Kuje prison to guard Kyari but would always ensure heavy security presence whenever Kanu is to appear before the court.

Omokri tweeted: “Thank God Nnamdi Kanu was not at Kuje prison. Who knows what those terrorists would have done to him as they stormed the prison. You can imagine. They kept a freedom fighter in maximum security with DSS, and left hardened terrorists in Minimum security in Kuje!

“When Nnamdi Kanu arrives in court, hundreds of soldiers secure the premises. You mean this administration could not send some of those soldiers to guard hardened terrorists in Kuje? These are the types of injustices that gave rise to Kanu’s agitation!”