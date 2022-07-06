Kuje Prison Attack: Omokri Urge President Buhari To Cancel Foreign Trip

In the wake of the attack on the Kuje maximum prison, Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel his scheduled trip to Senegal.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram fighters stormed the facility on Tuesday night, blew up parts of the facility using dynamites and freed at least 600 inmates.

On Wednesday, President Buhari, on his way to Senegal, visited the attack scene.

Also Read: Buhari Visits Kuje After Terrorist Attack

Speaking on the visit, Omokri hailed the President for visiting the scene of the attack, describing it as uncharacteristic.

He, however, called on the President to focus on the insecurity in the country.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I commend General Buhari for visiting Kuje prisons today. This is very uncharacteristic of him, and even though his tenure is in its twilight, I still salute this act. Hopefully, he cancels his earlier scheduled trip to Senegal to focus on this national emergency.”