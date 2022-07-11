Kwankwaso To Tinubu: Take Care Of Your Health… 2023 Campaign Is Very Rigorous

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has advised Bola Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to take things easy.

Since the former governor of Lagos state declared his intention to run for president, concerns have been raised about his health.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday, Kwankwaso stated that Tinubu should pay attention to his health.

““If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend,” he said.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”