Kwara Man Sets House, Children Ablaze Over Quarrel With Wife

A man said to be a resident of Lekki Phase 1, Eyenkorin Area of Ilorin, Kwara State, has reportedly set his house on fire over a disagreement with his wife.

It was learnt that his children were inside the house when the man set it ablaze.

The spokesperson of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said a neighbour simply identified as Mr Kola alerted them.

He said the men of the fire service raced to the scene to put out the fire and prevented it from escalating to other buildings in the neighbourhood.

“What we learnt was that the man and his wife had a misunderstanding about two years ago before he relocated to another of his building leaving the wife and children behind.

“All attempts to settle the matter by the residents fell on deaf hears and the move to also convince him to allow the wife and children to live there since he has another house also failed.

“According to the report, the man suddenly appeared on Sunday and sprayed the three-bedroom flat with petrol before setting it ablaze with the children inside claiming his wife was frustrating him,” Adekunle added.