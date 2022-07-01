Labour To Hold One-Day Nationwide Protest Over Insecurity, ASUU Strike

The organized labor movement intends to stage a demonstration against the state of the country.

The protest’s purpose is to draw the government’s attention to the nation’s deteriorating security situation, the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) protracted strike, and the ongoing energy crisis.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Wabba, and the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr. Ambali Olatunji, both spoke at separate conferences in Abuja and lamented the deteriorating security situation in the nation while pleading with the government to take action.

“For four months and running, the children of the poor have remained at home,” Mr. Wabba said.

“Today as we speak, Diesel is selling for more than N800 per litre. There is no way this situation can be allowed to continue.

“So I think there’s an urgency in addressing this issue.

“And therefore, central working committee decided that there will be a one-day national protest to call the attention of government to resolve this issue immediately.”