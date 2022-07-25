Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed This Year – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to delivering infrastructural projects to Nigerians.

He stated that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project will be delivered before December 25, 2022.

Fashola stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

When asked when the project will be completed, the Minister said the Federal Government plans to deliver the project before Christmas.

“People used to do a one-week trip for a whole day so that is progress. We plan to finish this year,” the minister said.

Fashola however said that the government is waiting for the Oyo State Government to play its role to aid the speedy completion of the project.

“It is less than two hours now to go to Ibadan, you can do Ibadan and come back twice a day now and we haven’t finished. We don’t want to finish and the road is open again.

“If you see, the lane marking is already going on, the road furniture is simultaneously being installed road marking is going on and we are waiting for Oyo State. Governor Makinde and I will resolve that pretty soon,” he stated.