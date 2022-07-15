Late Osinachi’s Children Testify In Case Against Their Accused Father

Following the homicide case levelled against Peter Nwachukwu by the federal government before the FCT High Court, Wuse Abuja, the children born to late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her husband, have begun to testify about the series of incidents that led to the singer’s death.

The children of the late singer will testify under a shield and using a blindfold according to the court order on the last adjourned date.

Journalists and those who are not parties to the case will be outside of the hearing.

As of the time of this report, the court is shut while a police officer asked journalists, and visitors to move away from close range.

Meanwhile, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother, Caroline Madu (61) and sister, Favor have asked the High Court sitting to serve justice against her husband, Peter, following her death on April 8.

When he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

According to reports, the late singer’s music crew is also part of the witnesses that will give testimony in the case.

Recall, Nwachukwu’s wife Osinachi died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.