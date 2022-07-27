Late Osinachi’s Twin Sister Bags Juicy Deal (Photo)

The twin of late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Amarachi Eze, has been signed by the Able Cee Studio.

The gospel singer and producer, Able Cee, on Wednesday, announced via his Facebook page that Eze’s musical talent will be explored by the studio.

He wrote, ”DONE DEAL. Nigerian Gospel Record label ABLE CEE STUDIO Just signed a management deal with Amarachi Eze Osinachi’s twin sister.

“We are proudly announcing this deal officially via Able Cee Studio’s social media platform.”

Based on Eze’s Facebook page, she prides herself as being known for ”Spirit-filled gospel songs.”

Recall that Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother, Caroline Madu (61) and sister, Favor recently asked the High Court sitting in Abuja to serve justice against the late singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, following her death on April 8.

Peter was arraigned on homicide related charges instituted against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He pleaded not guilty, although the case is still ongoing before the FCT High Court, Wuse, Abuja.

The late Osinachi died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased singer to domestic violence, leading to her death.