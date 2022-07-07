Lawan Blames Failure Of Security For Kuje Custodial Attacks

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has blamed the recent attack and freeing of terrorists inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja on the failure of security across the country.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of functional Closed Circuit Television Cameras to monitor the environment and record any suspicious activity.

Lawan made these assertions when he led the leadership of the upper chamber, including his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, and Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, among others, on a visit to the facility on Thursday.

He stated that the relevant committees of the Senate would probe the incident, to determine the remote and immediate causes of the attack and how to prevent recurrence in Custodial facilities across the country.

Also Read: Officers Who Spoke With Terrorists After Kuje Attack Arrested

He lamented the mass escape of hardened terrorists from the Centre during the attack has further worsened insecurity in Abuja, the seat of power.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting the prison for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage before embarking on his trip to Senegal.

He also hinted at the possibility of insider connivance in making the jailbreak successful.