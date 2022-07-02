Lawyer Storms Court Dressed As Reverend Father

A lawyer identified as Ogbachalu Goshen has caused a stir after appearing at the Okpoko Magistrate Court in the Ogbaru Local government dressed in full priestly robes, looking like a reverend father.

Goshen announced his appearance as a defense counsel on Thursday during a court proceeding, presided by Her Worship CB Mbaegbu.

When the Magistrate told him he cannot appear and address the court in that regalia, he disagreed citing the recent Supreme Court judgement that gave female students the backing to wear hijab in public schools as a precedent.

Goshen also insisted that it was his right and that the objection by the Magistrate was an infringement on his fundamental rights as enshrined in Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But in an interview, Goshen justified his actions, saying the incident has become a constitutional matter since the Supreme Court made such a ruling.

He added that the court should also answer what will happen when a female Muslim lawyer enters the court in her hijab.

He said that he is an ordained pastor and should also be allowed to appear that way in court since the Supreme Court has decided.

Recall that, another lawyer, Malcolm Omihrhobo, wore native doctor attire to the supreme court last week.