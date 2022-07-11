Lekki Flood: Why My House Is Not Affected – Bovi

If he had not bought land during the rainy season, Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Bovi Ugboma, would probably have been experiencing flooding at his residence in Lekki, Lagos.

The comedian said this in a short video he posted on Twitter, on Sunday.

In the video he showed the environment of his residence and wrote: “Permission to brag with my own part of Lekki! 365 days a year”

“Na una first buy better land /house,” a Twitter user asked while replying to Bovi’s post. “We buy during the rainy season,” the comedian replied.

His post comes after a major flood outbreak in Lagos wreaked havoc on most places.

Many cars were trapped in flood as a result of downpour in different parts of the state.

Houses in Orile-Agege were submerged as commuters waded through buses knee-high in floods.

Two residents of Orile-Agege were declared missing, while four were rescued in the incident.