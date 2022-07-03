‘Let Us Tone Down The Madness’ – Burna Boy’s Mother Begs Her Son As He Clocks 31

Bose Ogulu the mother of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy has made a special appeal to her son as he celebrates his 31st birthday today.

Burna Boy is currently trending on the microblogging platform Twitter, as fans and music lovers shower love on him.

The singer’s mother in a post shared on Instagram said Burna Boy gives her so many reasons to be proud of the man he has become.

She made a toast to the new age of her son while pleading with him to tone down his madness.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday D. You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Let us tone down the madness Cheers to a new age #chapter31″

Some fans applauded Burna Boy’s mother for the advice especially as the singer has sometimes been in news for the wrong reasons.

ozor_iyanga_iii wrote: “Nothing but great review and a pinch of admonishment. That is how they came this far. Be a fan and also a Guardian. Burna has his mum to be grateful for.”

iam_wadaii wrote: “I love how she loves him”

milly_posh21 wrote: “He for use cord give am this advice”

deola19 wrote: “At least one person acknowledges the madness”

amarachiozioma92 wrote: “She knows the son she birthed”

chiblitzy wrote: “U can tell his mum is his highest motivation”