Lupus: Nollywood Actress Kemi Afolabi Begins Treatment In US

Kemi Afolabi, the Nollywood actress who announced in March that doctors told her she had a few more years to live, has begun treatment for lupus in the United States.

Lupus is a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks tissues and organs.

On Thursday, the actress shared pictures of herself at the hospital via her Instagram account, noting that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States.

“I commenced my lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine Alihamdulilah.

“Some beautiful souls made this happen, God bless you all. Wish me luck. #warrior,” she captioned the pictures.

Earlier in January, Afolabi took her fans by surprise when she said she had written her will and booked a space at the cemetery.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness. Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me, ordinary sand? That was a toss around from a private hospital to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!

“Finally, I was diagnosed with a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE). Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.”