Makinde To Christian Pilgrims: Pray For Return Of Peace To Nigeria

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has tasked Christians embarking on a holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem to pray for the return of peace to the country.

Makinde made this call while addressing the pilgrims at the premises of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He said the country needs God’s intervention for the planning and conduct of the polls to be peaceful and successful.

Also Read: Ignore Religion, Vote Competence In 2023 – Akeredolu

Represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration and General Services, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, Makinde said: “As you all know, we will be going to the polls again in the year 2023 to vote and elect our leaders. We want God to make the planning and final conduct of the elections to be peaceful without rancour and any form of violence, banditry or terrorism.

“As we are enjoined to pray for those in authorities through 1 Timothy 2, please also remember to pray for our Governor. That God will continue to crown him with wisdom and guidance as he steers the ship of the present administration. By reason of many of the good works that he has started in the state, he will be given another opportunity to complete them.

“It is important to also remind you that as new cases of COVID-19 infections are being reported in some states lately by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), it is important that you observe all the necessary protocols towards the prevention of the disease. Thankfully, we don’t have any new case in Oyo State and our earnest expectation to God is that none of you will come down with any infection as you embark on this pilgrimage.”