Many Injured, Properties Burnt As Youths Clash In Kogi

No fewer than 10 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ologba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State were injured after suspected thugs invaded the venue of their meeting.

An eyewitness said guns, knives and other dangerous weapons were freely used in the clash with many properties while houses, motorcycles and cars were set on fire by the assailants.

“There is serious tension in Dekina LGA. The thugs came to the PDP youth meeting venue on Sunday at Ologba, they destroyed properties, burnt vehicles and motorcycles,” said one Ajibili Eshu, a PDP member.

Meanwhile, a socio-cultural group under the umbrella of Igala Vanguard has condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of some persons.

The group spokesperson, Mr Akpa Ocheni, called on the law enforcement agents to arrest them for allegedly leading a politically motivated attack on the opposition party.

”Igala Vanguard will not accept this politics of violence this time around and all hands will be on deck so that the perpetrators of this barbaric act would be brought to book to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

However, efforts made to get comments from the Kogi State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, about the incident failed, as he did not answer calls.