May Edochie Dumps Her Wedding Ring Months After Yul’s Marriage To Judy Austin

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul has yanked off her wedding ring, months after the controversial marriage of her husband to his colleague, Judy Austin.

Recall that earlier this year, Yul Edochie got the social media agog when he announced his marriage to Judy and the arrival of their son, Star Dikeh.

Although May has remained silent on the issue but has continued to use her newfound fame to make money.

Taking to her Instagram page, May shared a video of herself advertising a product and a check on her fingers shows she had removed her wedding ring.

Recall that May Edochie recently endorsed a statement attacking her husband and his second wife Judy Austin.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her friend at a recent outing.

She captioned the video: “Lemme take you back a bit….with @cutemisianoskincare”

Reacting to the post a die-hard fan of May, described her as a superwoman gushing over how God has changed her life since the second marriage of her husband hit the internet.

The fan promised to call May for an ambassadorial deal adding that some people have vowed not to support Yul and Judy Austin.

Responding to the shading comment on her husband and Judy, May pinned the statement at the top of her page.