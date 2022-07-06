May Edochie Promotes Statement Attacking Her Husband, Yul And Judy Austin

May Edochie the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul has endorsed a statement attacking her husband and his second wife Judy Austin.

Since Yul announced his second marriage to Judy, May has continued to use her newfound fame to bag different endorsement deals.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her friend at a recent outing.

She captioned the video: “Lemme take you back a bit….with @cutemisianoskincare”

Reacting to the post a die-hard fan of May, described her as a superwoman gushing over how God has changed her life since the second marriage of her husband hit the internet.

The fan promised to call May for an ambassadorial deal adding that some people have vowed not to support Yul and Judy Austin.

The post read: “My superwoman I see God blessing you more than ever imagine… I will call you to be my ambassador soon… is not a joke… Yul and Judy Austine will eat their eyes son because many have vowed to support you, darling. No shaking we are here for you @mayedochie..They will perish soon.. Just be strong for us. We love you.”

Responding to the shading comment on her husband and Judy, May pinned the statement at the top of her page.