May Edochie Shows Love To Georgina Onuoha, Days After Dragging Her Husband, Yul

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul, has showered love on actress Georgina Onuoha, days after dragging her husband online.

Georgina took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and a male friend as she gushes over their friendship.

She wrote: “It is always a pleasure catching up with my dear friend Ib the gentle giant. We’ve made it a tradition to always catch up over brunch whenever I’m visiting Copenhagen on holiday. When you are blessed with the gift of friendship, respect and honor it. For good friends who care about your growth and advancement are treasure to cherish in this crazy world and are rare to come by.”

Shan George reacted to the post, slamming those who always feel and speculate that friendship with the opposite sex involves intimacy.

She wrote: “Pple wit no dignity feel that every friendship between a man and woman is about ‘Nacking’. Everything must be about intimacy. A really Disgusting mentality. Soar on swthrt”

May also reacted to the post with multiple love emojis and Georgina responded to her comment, by hailing her with sweet words.

Georgina Onuoha Blasts Yul Edochie

Yul took to his Instagram page to mock the female actresses, involved in Apostle Suleman’s relationship saga, saying they deserve to be dragged and promised to spill more details on the issue.

Responding, Georgina dragged Yul for his unscrupulous behaviour and infidelity to his wife, May.

According to Georgina, the female actors who were called out for allegedly dating Suleman, are unlike him who could not control his sexual desire but committed adultery and fathered a child in the process.