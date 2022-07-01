Months After Cheating Scandal, Sammie Okposo And His Wife Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo and his wife Ozioma have sparked reactions online as they celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

This is coming a few months after the singer was enmeshed in a messy cheating scandal which lead to a break from his ministerial work.

Amidst the cheating scandal, many people thought that the marriage of the singer would crash but the union became stronger.

Sammie issued a public apology to his wife and the duo went on a vacation in Mexico to have a good time.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday morning, 1st July 2022, Sammie shared lovely moments of himself and his wife, describing their marriage as grace at work in their lives.

He wrote: Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us.

July 1st 2010-2022

12 years done

Forever to Go

Our Love is Forever

God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo

The post generated reactions online as some netizens recalled Sammie’s cheating scandal.

kayanmata_expert wrote: “Nigerians no dey ever forget, his wife has forgiven him that is all that matters”

blessed_perfume_world wrote: “These guy suppose lie low on showcasing his casted marriage on social media..not a must he will post….he don fuckup he suppose maintain”

chic_like_amara wrote: “Awwwww, she forgave him. I’m happy for them”

nene_george wrote: “He’s supposed to be celebrating 12th wedding anniversary+12 years of cheating”

cindysshopng wrote: “He has been forgiven. Hope he doesn’t cheat again.”

kinsroyal wrote: “At least we still get hope in marriage. Congratulations”

iamjucee wrote: “Cheating or no cheating… The wife forgive am, who are we to judge… Congrats Jackie Chan”