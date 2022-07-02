More Than Half Of Anambra People Live Outside State – Solu

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has insisted that more than half of the indigenous population of Anambra live outside the state.

Soludo said this while calling on the international community to assist his administration in its bid to build a prosperous and sustainable Anambra.

The former Central Bank Governor made the call when he received a delegation of United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka.

A statement by Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Press Secretary, said the UN team was led by Mr Marthias Schmale.

Soludo stated that the active participatory roles of international collaborators were crucial to the development of Anambra and the country in general.

The governor stated that the UN team’s visit was significant for Anambra and his administration in particular, especially at a time when the UN had not had an office in the entire South East for a long time.

According to him, “more than half of the indigenous population of Anambra live outside the state; my administration will soon inaugurate the Anambra Education Council, to further engender qualitative and accessible education.

“We will also establish the Strategy Execution and Evaluation, ‘SEE’ office.”