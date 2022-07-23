Music Producer, Don Jazzy Loses Mother To Cancer

Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has lost his mother.

According to Don Jazzy, his mum died on Friday morning after battling cancer for a while.

The 39-year-old shared the sad news on his Instagram page on Friday night, saying he has never had a devastating moment in his life as now.

He wrote: “I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved

by everyone that ever met her.

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”