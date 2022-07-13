Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Let No Imam Or Pastor Tell You Whom To Vote For, Says Keyamo

Minister of State, Labour & Employment, Festus Keyamo, has asked Nigerians to steer clear of religious leaders asking them to consider religious sentiments when casting their votes come 2023.

This comes off reactions by certain quarters and some Christian political leaders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejecting the party’s decision to field Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The duo Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims.

Also Read: Edwin Clark: But For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, I May Have Voted APC for power Shift To South

“No one should deceive us, as ordinary Nigerians, be it a pastor or Imam, to vote or not to vote for anyone based on the religious colouration of the ticket,” Keyamo detailed in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“Let the debate begin as to the PERFORMANCE of Bola Yinubu as Gov. of Lagos State and not the issue of same faith ticket.”

He added that good governance is what Nigerians need as humanity will be the weapon to fight “off the elites selfishly trying to smuggle religion into politics.”