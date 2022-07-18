‘My Depression Became Worse After I Knack My Therapist’ – Omah Lay Opens Up About His Life

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oma Lay has made shocking revelations about his life and battling depression.

The singer dropped the bombshell in a series of posts shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, revealing some of the things that influenced his debut album, ‘Boy Alone’.

Oma Lay said his new album might be the last time that people will hear him cry on a song.

He also recalled how he was down, insecure, depressed, losing his mind and almost killed himself.

The 25-year-old singer noted that his depression became worse after he had s3x with his therapist and almost became crazy when his girlfriend broke up with him.

He said: “I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like. this Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.

“My depression became worse after I knack my therapist. People I use to look up to stopped showing me love, I looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G I lost myself, maybe I was just overthinking I don’t know

“My babe serve me breakfast for midnight I wan craze. I felt like I lost it until After I finished recording Boy Alone, I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest shittt African music have ever seen”