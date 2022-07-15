‘My Family Is Not Rich, I Made My Family Rich’ – Portable Throws Shade At Davido

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has thrown a jab which has been interpreted to be aimed at Davido amidst the criticism for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Recall that Portable in the past few days has been receiving backslash for campaigning for APC, including the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Responding to critics and throwing a shade at Davido, Portable in a video shared on his social media page said his father is not a rich man but he is the glory of his family.

Portable claimed he is a street boy and had left the home because of money.

The singer added that he would not like to suffer the same way as the father, the reason he had opened his brain.