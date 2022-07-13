My Foundation Never Forced Christians To Accept Islam, Ganduje Replies Babachir Lawal

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has dismissed the claim of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, that the Ganduje Foundation is being used to forcefully convert Christians to Islam.

While rejecting the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the APC, Lawal had accused Ganduje of attempting to Islamise Nigeria.

The former SGF had claimed that the foundation was created with the sole aim of forcing some Christian faithful to join Islam.

However, in a statement which the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, issued on his behalf, Ganduje stated that the comment was totally false.

Also Read: Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Let No Imam Or Pastor Tell You Whom To Vote For, Says Keyamo

He stated that while there is no compulsion in religion, Islam gives individuals the freedom to choose their own religion, and also provides non-Muslims with considerable economic, cultural and administrative rights.

He said there was never a time any Christian or non-believer was forced to embrace Islam by the foundation because it negates the teachings of Islam.

“It was unfortunate that at a time when the country needs to be united for national development and religious tolerance, a man of Babachir’s caliber, who is highly respected, would spread falsehood without much consideration to his position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and close relationship with the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Going by its activities, the foundation is not faith-based but purely philanthropic in which case, non-Muslims also stand to benefit from the services it renders.

“Ganduje Foundation was set up about 40 years ago and is engaged in philanthropic, humanitarian and charitable activities that included medical, support and assistance to the needy in the society, particularly the orphans and the physically challenged, medical outreach to attend to those with diabetes, hypertension, malaria, dental as well as ante-natal and maternal care,” the statement said.