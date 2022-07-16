Naira Marley Made Use Of E-tools To Access Compromised Credit Cards – EFCC

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday heard that electronic tools specifically used for accessing compromised credit card information and for disguising the identity and location of the card user were found on a laptop seized from hip-hop singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley.

A cyber crimes expert, Whyte Dein, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the laptop was registered to Naira Marley.

Mr. Dein, a Chief Detective Officer and Head of the Cybercrime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was testifying in Naira Marley’s trial for alleged cybercrime offences.

The witness was led in evidence by EFCC prosecutor Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

According to the EFCC, Naira Marley committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018 and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in the defendant’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

These, the agency alleged, were used in furtherance of internet and other related scams.

Marley, who sang the hit songs ‘Soapy’ and ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy?’ pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on May 20, 2019, and is out on bail.

At the court’s last sitting on June 9, defence counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, SAN objected to Dein’s opinion on the forensic evidence pointing to the defendant as being involved in credit card fraud.

He contended that it was the Judge that could declare that Marley had been involved in the crime and not an investigator.

He was opposed by Oyedepo, who, among others, distinguished the findings of an investigating officer from that of a court.